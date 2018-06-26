Wastewater plant repair costs mount

A “major malfunction” at Wellington’s wastewater treatment plant is in the process of being remedied.

Water superintendent Mark Rosemark said faulty gears recently caused damage to the water filtration system, forcing the plant to rely on backup equipment.

The damage has not jeopardized village water quality but repairs could cost as much as $15,000, Rosemark said.

A purchase order to replace a damaged filtration part was filed June 18 with U.S. Screen, whose offices will soon move to Wellington’s industrial park.

Pennsylvania-based Envirodyne Systems will manufacture other replacement parts. Rosemark said he expects all components to be delivered within six weeks.

“It was pretty significant damage,” Rosemark said. “It’s a relatively complicated machine with countless moving parts, cogs, and gears.”

While waiting for new parts, village workers will have to do a lot more maintenance, he said.

When speaking to village council about the malfunction, Rosemark recommended fully replacing the main damaged part, a 20-year-old rotating screen filter, within five years. It would cost roughly $80,000.

“It’s a substantial expense, and we’d like to have that be part of some sort of five-year plan to get it done,” he said.

The Poggemeyer Design Group is now conducting a study of all plant functions, according to village officials.

Village water superintendent Mark Rosemark details a wastewater screen repair for village council. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_IMG_6126.jpg Village water superintendent Mark Rosemark details a wastewater screen repair for village council. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise