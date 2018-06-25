Celtic pride aplenty at fairgrounds

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

A large crowd was ready to storm the highlands this past weekend at the Lorain County Fairgrounds for the 2018 Ohio Scottish Games. Bagpipers, dancers, caber tossers, fiddlers, and sheep-herding dogs were just a few of the attractions available for attendees, with many participants and spectators making the trip to Wellington from New England and Canada. The Ohio Scottish Games were established in 1977 by the Ohio Scottish American Cultural Society.

Claire Vansteenkiste of Michigan, Isobel Wilby of Ontario, Joelle Higgit of Ontario, and Ava Granger of Ontario show their moves in dance competition Saturday at the 2018 Ohio Scottish Games.

Gordy Myers of Wellington takes a trip around the fairgrounds courtesy of a pair of Clydesdale horses.

Mandi Vorhees of Eaton prepares her release during the weight over bar competition.

Charlotte the sheep dog wows audience members with her herding skills.

Mackenzie Mollison of Ontario and Aiden Bittner of Dayton tear up the dance floor.

Members of the Buffalo Bagpipe Band Club prepare for competition.

Three-year-old Alexandra Oswald of Coshocton is ready to duel.

Anabella Goodall of Amherst and Robert Wilbey of Ontario make a new friend.

Brian Green of Illinois provides bagpipe accompaniment for dancers.

Liam Tonchev and Derek Marshall of Michigan look for refreshments after performing with the Scottish Pipes and Drum Band.

Columbus-based The McIans perform at the fairgrounds pavilion.

Allen Robertson of Delaware, Ohio, relaxes with his golden retriever-poodle mix, Finnegan.