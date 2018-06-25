Rt. 58 paving on hold until July 9

A $1.7 million repaving effort along Rt. 58 will not make its way through Wellington until after Fourth of July festivities have concluded.

Inclement weather in late May and early June altered the project’s timeline, creating doubt work in Wellington would be completed before July 4 — a factor village officials have stressed the importance of to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Work is now halted completely and scheduled to pick back up July 9 with an estimated completion date of July 31.

“We discussed with the contractor the request to complete the paving at the south end of town prior to end of the month,” wrote ODOT district construction engineer Michael Fair. “They had already committed to another project over the next couple of weeks and had moved their equipment and crews off of this project.”

Drainage and leveling fixes at the entrance to Wellington High School are also part of the project.

One-lane traffic on Rt. 58 will be maintained by crew members with no road closures expected, according to ODOT public information officer Kaitlyn Maynard.

When finished, the new pavement will stretch from the Lorain-Ashland County border to Wellington village’s northern limits.

“My apologies for the condition of Rt. 58 that in certain stretches resembles something out of a war zone,” wrote mayor Hans Schneider on his Facebook page. “Your continued patience over the next 40 days is appreciated. We have a terrific celebration coming up and we certainly won’t let this hiccup dampen our spirits or our celebration!”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.