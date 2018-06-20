Military history shines at fairgrounds

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Hourly cannonball fire was one of many attractions at a military history fair held this past Saturday at the Lorain County Fairgrounds. The event was put on as part of Wellington’s bicentennial celebration and was organized over the past year by bicentennial committee member Al Leiby. Roughly 400 attendees enjoyed conversations with veterans, Civil War reenactments, weapons displays, tintype photography, and a helicopter landing courtesy of Cleveland Metro LifeFlight.

Civil War reenactors from the 82nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Unit pose for one of many pictures. Wellington High School history teacher John Perry is on the far right.

https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_35476444_1616101348488728_110667713646428160_n.jpg Civil War reenactors from the 82nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Unit pose for one of many pictures. Wellington High School history teacher John Perry is on the far right.

Reenactors prepare cannons for an hourly discharge.

https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_IMG_6109.jpg Reenactors prepare cannons for an hourly discharge.

An authentic Civil War cannon shell fragment (left) and a replica of what it once looked like (right).

https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_IMG_6112.jpg An authentic Civil War cannon shell fragment (left) and a replica of what it once looked like (right).

One of many uniforms worn by Wellington resident and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Eric Forgacs during tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_35473195_1616101231822073_6690308889562316800_n.jpg One of many uniforms worn by Wellington resident and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Eric Forgacs during tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Ben Osborn nearly forgets it’s not 1860 as he tries to start campfire.

https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_35532014_1616101395155390_4369303735260676096_n.jpg Ben Osborn nearly forgets it’s not 1860 as he tries to start campfire.

Lorain County sheriff’s deputy Gage Hume and Wellington patrolman Shawn Kneisel examine a MRAV, or mine resistant ambush protected vehicle.

https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_35461402_1616101601822036_2562332520486010880_n.jpg Lorain County sheriff’s deputy Gage Hume and Wellington patrolman Shawn Kneisel examine a MRAV, or mine resistant ambush protected vehicle.

Deanna Gregg of Lorain and Susan Conkey of Amherst Township examine weaponry with Mike Silcox of Norwalk. Gregg and Conkey have children serving in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy.

https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_35533779_1616100941822102_913829368252334080_n.jpg Deanna Gregg of Lorain and Susan Conkey of Amherst Township examine weaponry with Mike Silcox of Norwalk. Gregg and Conkey have children serving in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy.

American flags constructed by Eric Forgacs.

https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_35628538_1616100828488780_4846548763046576128_n.jpg American flags constructed by Eric Forgacs.

Nurse practitioner student Julie Robinson and LifeFlight nurse specialist Kevin Quick answer questions for Michaela, Mike, and Samantha Cooper of Grafton.

https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_35476791_1616101275155402_5441667330025193472_n.jpg Nurse practitioner student Julie Robinson and LifeFlight nurse specialist Kevin Quick answer questions for Michaela, Mike, and Samantha Cooper of Grafton.

Jennifer Butcher of Penfield Township works a blacksmith’s forge.