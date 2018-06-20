Faragos: Wellington through and through

Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

The rich history of Wellington’s Farago family was honored Monday night by mayor Hans Schneider and village council. “They came to Wellington in 1930 and moved into a house at 258 North Main St.,” Schneider said as he presented the family with coins commemorating the village’s bicentennial. “A family member has continually lived there for the past 88 years. With 12 graduates, they are the largest single family to graduate from Wellington High School. Theresa, who is the oldest, graduated in 1948 and Jim, who was the youngest, graduated in 1965.”

The family will graduate its 100th and 101st family members in 2020: Brooklinn Damiano and Sophia Hardoby. Village council member Helen Dronsfield is also a family member as well as council president Gene Hartman. “We’re happy to recognize what makes this community great, and the Farago family is one of those things,” Schneider said.