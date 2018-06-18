Twenty-five students gathered June 13 to celebrate a new milestone: Each received their high school diploma and career-technical industry certification from the Lorain County JVS Adult Career Center.

The Ohio Adult Diploma Program is free to adults over 22 years old. It provides the opportunity to earn an official high school diploma and an approved industry credential.

Allison Ansel was 18 when she decided not to finish high school, saying the years just kept slipping away.

“I tried going back a few times,” Ansel said, “but then life would just happen. I was married at the time and had three kids and always had an excuse. My dad would talk nonstop about me going back to school to get my GED but something always got in the way.”

When her father passed away, Ansel made an important decision. “A week after he was gone, I got a JVS booklet in the mail and I read about the adult diploma program. I called that day and got signed up. It was a sign from my dad,” she said in a speech during the graduation ceremony.

In just a few short months, Ansel is now a state tested nursing assistant and has her diploma. “My plans are to start classes in the fall and continue towards my goal of becoming a nurse,” she said. “There is always time to follow your dreams. Sometimes, you just have to look for it.”

Kristin Smith, Lorain County JVS Adult Career Center director, told the graduates it is never too late to start something new.

“You never know what is lying around the next corner of your life. It might be something that you never thought possible. You all have taken the next step on your journey, and who knows where this can lead,” she said.

For more information, stop by the JVS Adult Career Center, 15181 State Rt. 58, Oberlin, or call 440-774-1051 ext. 22254.

You can also go to the Ohio Department of Education website for more information.

Lorain County JVS Adult Career Center adult diploma graduates celebrate June 13. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_ADP-Grads.jpg Lorain County JVS Adult Career Center adult diploma graduates celebrate June 13. Courtesy photo

Ansel among adults earning GEDs from JVS