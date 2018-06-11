Scouts, THRIVE! aid area seniors

“It’s fun and it feels good to help out, to do stuff like this,” said Logan Cuson of Wellington Boy Scouts Troop 414 on June 7 as he helped load soil into a pickup truck at the Lorain County Fairgrounds.

Scouts collaborated with THRIVE! Southern Lorain County and the United Way to package items for area seniors. It’s not always possible for older or disabled adults to make it to the grocery store, so the Scouts made packages that can be used to grow healthy food at home.

“We’ve got boxes made for the seniors to grow vegetables and that’s important,” said second-year scout Reese Harrell. “It’s a lot easier to have the food close to you than going to the store or someone else’s house. It really makes me feel good because you know you’re helping seniors and people in your town.”

Farm & Home Hardware, Hook’s Greenhouse, and Carter Lumber provided the items, which were stocked in the fair’s dairy barn until they could be shipped off.

“This is all about encouraging healthy behaviors in southern Lorain County,” said Sarah Poling, outreach coordinator for the Lorain County Office on Aging. “We started a grain nutrition program providing planters and all the necessities to plant. Our target group is seniors over the age of 60 and families with children, just so we can take care of some of the difficult lifting and bending for them.”

Poling said this is the first but likely not the last team-up between THRIVE! and Troop 414.

Roger Simpson took over as the troop’s scoutmaster in January and emphasized the importance of building a sense of community and generosity early in kids’ lives.

“We haven’t had a chance to work with THRIVE! until now, so it’s good to be here and start that relationship,” he said. “The boys like to be out here and they like to know they’re making someone else’s life a bit easier. You should always help your elders and these boys are ready to do it.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Logan Cuson carries a bag of soil June 7 as he and fellow Boy Scouts ship planting items to area seniors. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_IMG_6042.jpg Logan Cuson carries a bag of soil June 7 as he and fellow Boy Scouts ship planting items to area seniors. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise Reese Harrell loads items into a pickup truck. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_scout.jpg Reese Harrell loads items into a pickup truck. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise