Put your stamp on the bicentennial

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

A special Wellington bicentennial stamp cancellation was offered to residents June 8 by the village’s post office branch at 101 McCormick St. It was the only day you could receive the stamp cancellation in person, but for the next 30 days the post office will honor requests that are mailed in. Send the the envelope you wish to have stamped along with a self-addressed stamped envelope and make sure both are packaged together.