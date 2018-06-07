New business aims to sweeten downtown

It’s now a bit easier to indulge your sweet tooth in Wellington thanks to the Snak Shak, which opened for business June 1.

The shop, located at 119 West Herrick Ave. next to Wellington Music, sells an assortment of candy and chocolate as well as specialty popcorn brought in from Vermilion-based Poppin’ Around.

Snak Shak owner and village resident Susan Andras said she’s considered opening a downtown business for a long time and was only waiting for the right opportunity.

Wellington Music offered to put up a new wall inside its store and create a new space for Andras, which she said more than met her criteria.

“It’s just wonderful and such a kind gesture by (Wellington Music),” she said. “I used to work in a grocery store a number of years ago and I always had a passion for that — good food and good customer service. It just feels good to have all of these ideas coming to fruition.”

Customers can frequent the Snak Shak from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Andras also works as a home health aide for ResCare of Wellington. She is preparing to return to that full-time job after taking a brief vacation to open the Snak Shak.

“It can feel a bit overwhelming but it’s all worth it in the end,” Andras said. “It’s all rewarding work and it’s rewarding to be part of this community.”

Owner Susan Andras and her boyfriend Jack Estep welcome customers June 1 during the Snak Shak's grand opening.