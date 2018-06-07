Kids can get breakfast and lunch all summer

With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about keeping children healthy while school is out.

The Wellington Schools and the Boys and Girls Club of Lorain County will provide free meals to children during the summer.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Meals will be offered at McCormick Middle School through Aug. 10.

There are no income requirements or registration. Any child under age 18 may eat.

For more information, call superintendent Edward Weber at 440-647-4286.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like the Wellington Schools to provide free meals to children when school is out. For more information about the national Summer Food Service Program, visit www.fns.usda.gov/cnd/summer.