Ready, set, field day!

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise
Kindergartners and first-graders jumped, tumbled, ran, and laughed June 6 at Westwood Elementary School’s annual field day. The event was held on Westwood’s grounds instead of its traditional home at Wellington Community Park. Students performed parachute tricks, competed in egg races, weaved through obstacle courses, and exercised teamwork during relays.
Nathan Mann and Colten Randolph peek underneath a parachute as it slowly descends.
Brooklynn Norman carefully balances her egg during a race.
Sophia McCloskey and Juleigha Cantu try to keep a ball locked between two plungers as they race to the finish line.
Teacher Mary Melaragno passes a ball to Conner Pasadyn.
Lexy Sampson takes her turn at broom hockey.
Kindergartners learn a few parachute tricks.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU