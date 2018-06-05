B-ball building blocks

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise
Hoops fundamentals were passed along to students May 29 through June 1 at this year’s Wellington Basketball Boys and Girls Youth Skills Camp. The event was directed by Dan Gundert and Nathan Morris, coaches of Wellington High School’s boys and girls varsity squads.
Wyatt Browd drives toward the hoop during layup drills.
Katie Stannard squares up for a jump-shot.
WHS basketball player Brandon Orozco demonstrates dribbling technique.
WHS basketball players Alexis Lehmkuhl, Ally Zvara, and Jenna Calfo guide students through shot drills.
Coach Dan Gundert goes over the day’s agenda.
