Work increases ‘curb appeal’ for bicentennial

Roughly $140,000 in pavement and painting projects are underway in Wellington, including the placement of new layers of asphalt on Union, Prospect, and Dickson streets as well as the Herrick Memorial Library parking lot.

The village has contracted Bellevue-based 7L Construction to carry out a majority of that work while Wellington’s Denes Concrete has started the process of installing 10 to 12 new angled parking spaces on East Herrick Avenue in front of East of Chicago Pizza.

“We’re really happy to see these projects coming along,” said village council president Gene Hartman. “Especially with the bicentennial this summer, it will be nice to have everything looking good. We’ve heard residents’ complaints about the streets and we’re here to do something about it.”

Village employee Scott Markel got a bird’s-eye view of downtown Friday as he rode a crane to the top of village hall’s clock tower and scrubbed its exterior.

Many downtown light poles are being repainted in advance of upcoming bicentennial celebration events.

Existing concrete on Grand Avenue is in the process of being touched up and some curb work on Rt. 58 between Elm and Vine streets is being done. Uneven portions of Wellington Community Park’s parking lot are also slated to be fixed.

“Residents have been very patient and I think they know it’s been a rough winter everywhere,” said mayor Hans Schneider. “You can drive into any other town and find a lot of the same circumstances we have here. I really think once (Rt.) 58 gets done, especially in front of the high school, people will be a lot happier driving through town. We still have street issues, but we also have a street study going that will give us a better assessment of needed projects in the future.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation has begun a $1.7 million repaving of Rt. 58 south of Wellington and crews will work north into the village after school lets out. That project started at the Lorain-Ashland County border and will end at Wellington’s northern limit.

Several village sidewalks are slated to be repaired in the coming months with $10,000 in appropriations. Residents typically pay for concrete while the village covers labor.

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Scott Markel scrubs the exterior of village hall’s clock tower Friday while several other pavement and painting projects took place around town. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_clocktower.jpg Scott Markel scrubs the exterior of village hall’s clock tower Friday while several other pavement and painting projects took place around town. Courtesy photo