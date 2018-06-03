PHOTOS: From seniors to newly-minted alumni

Photos by Jason Hawk | Wellington Enterprise

Branden Pilot, Vito Cataldo, Justin Honoshofsky, and Xavier Irazarry snap a selfie in the Wellington High School cafeteria.

Drew Mason wraps principal Tina Drake in a big hug after receiving his diploma.

Mikayla Sartori poses on stage with Wellington board of education member Penny McClaflin.

Awaiting the start of commencement exercises are Corey Diedrick, Derrick Pocock, Drew Donovan, and James Feliciano.

Lined up and ready for the processional are Rebecca Charlton, Haley Campbell, Abigail Butti, and Camille Bowman.

Nathaniel Shelton accepts his diploma on the WHS gym stage.

The Wellington High School concert choir performs “Go the Distance” under the direction of Sherry Arcuri.

Valedictorian Faith Alley receives her diploma from board of education member Dan Rosecrans.

Chad Jordan accepts his diploma from Wellington school board member Brett Murner.

A triumphant smile on her face, Camille Bowman receives her diploma.

Cydney Spangenberg shakes the hand of school board president Kevin Stump after receiving her diploma.

The very last graduating senior in line is Semies Xia.

Austin Feron, Joshua Henly Jr., Mitchell Stinson, and Colin Shaffstall.

James Feliciano shakes school board member Ayers Ratliff’s hand as he graduates.