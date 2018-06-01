It’s summer festival season!

• The Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival will be held from 4-11 p.m. on Thursday, June 14 and Friday, June 15 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 16 at Veterans Memorial Park, Avon. Enjoy rides, a car show, live music, family movies, parade, and a fashion show.

• The Festival of the Fish will be held from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16 and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 17 in downtown Vermilion. It features a lighted boat parade, pet parade, sand castle building contest, crazy craft race, pageant, firefighter water fights, and more.

• The Juneteenth Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 16 on Oberlin’s Tappan Square. This year’s theme is “Celebration of Our Black History in Oberlin.” The event includes games, a parade, food, vendors, bike raffles, live music, and a spotlight on black community members and organizations.

• The Lorain International Festival will be held from June 22 to 24 at the Black River Landing in Lorain. Times are 5-11 p.m. on Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The annual event is a celebration of diversity and heritage through food, music, costume, and tradition. This year’s spotlight nation is Puerto Rico.

• The Waterfront Wine Festival will be held from 4 p.m. to sunset on Saturday, June 23 at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 32756 Lake Rd., Avon Lake. Sample a variety of wines from our area.

• The Ohio Scottish Games will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington. Clans from all over the nation will compete in the kilted race, play pipes and drums, perform highland dances, see border collie demonstrations, and more.

• The Oberlin Chalk Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 throughout the city’s historic downtown area. You can help transform sidewalks into master works of chalk art with provided pastels.

• The Columbia Homecoming Festival will be held from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday, June 28; 5-11 p.m. on Friday, June 29; and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 at Columbia Park, 25540 Royalton Rd., Columbia Station. It will feature a parade, balloon artist, a movie in the park, firefighter safety demonstration, kids games, a watermelon eating contest, animal show, pet parade, cornhole competition, and more.

• The Dog Days of Summer will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 1 in downtown Wellington. Enjoy games, contests, adopt a pet, shop for pet-related items, see demonstrations, take part in a Walk & Paw-a-thon, and enter to win prizes.

• The Antique Car and Bicycle Festival will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, July 2 on the square in front of Wellington town hall. It will feature vehicles from 1900 to 1932. Explore the beginning of modern transportation.

• The LaGrange Lions Festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 21 at Lions Park, 240 Glendale St., LaGrange. A parade will kick off the event, which also includes a pizza-eat contest, music, face painting, and the Little Miss contest.

• The 36th Annual Oberlin Outdoor Basketball Festival will be held on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22 at the Park Street Park. The event pits 16 teams of five against each other in a bracket tournament in a family-friendly environment. To sign up, call 440-775-7254.

• St. Mary’s Oktoberfest will be held from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 29 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2640 Stoney Ridge Rd., Avon. It features homemade ethnic foods, beer, music, a pie contest, and games for children and adults.

• Family Fest will be held from 6-11 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 4 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 708 Erie St., Grafton. It will feature a fireworks show, trivia challenge, talent show, casino room, and all kinds of family activities.

• The Oberlin Family Fun Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 in downtown Oberlin. Try your arm at the dunk tank, enjoy food, party with clowns, take in the classic car show, win prizes, dance to music, and see magic.

• Dancing on Main Street will be held from 3-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 on Park Avenue and Church Street in Amherst. A family-friendly atmosphere with children’s activities, jump houses, and face painting runs until 7 p.m. Enjoy concerts and beer later in the day.

• The North Ridgeville Corn Festival will be held from 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12 on Bainbridge Road between Rt. 83 and Root Road. Enjoy a parade, fireworks, corn eating contest, games, bands, and free entertainment.

• German Fest will be held Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Amherst Historical Society’s Sandstone Village, 763 Milan Ave., Amherst. Take in polka music, enjoy German beer, and have fun with activities for whole family.

• Brewfest 2018 will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Black River Landing in Lorain. The event is for ages 21 and over only. Enjoy bands and beers.

• The Lorain County Fair will run all day from Aug. 20 to 26 at the county fairgrounds off Rt. 18 in Wellington. It features farm animals, 4-H projects, horse races, concerts, carnival rides, food, a fiddle contest, tractor pull, and much more.