Lorain-Medina Rural Electric searching for new GM

Markus Bryant will retire after 24 years with the Wellington-based Lorain-Medina Rural Electric Cooperative.

At 63, Bryant is the longest-serving general manager in the co-op’s history. With LMRE since 1995, he is completing a 40-year career in the electric cooperative industry.

The utility’s board of trustees will conduct a national search for a new general manager. Board president John Eaton said he hopes to find the right candidate by October.

“We’ve accomplished a great deal under Markus’ leadership. Our distribution system is in excellent shape with about 60 percent of our lines having been replaced since 2000,” he said. “The board is committed to finding a hard-working visionary with a passion for delivering high-quality service to our members. Finding our next president is the most important task a board member can undertake.”

The search will be conducted by board members of the Federated Energy Services Cooperative, a management and shared services cooperative formed in 1998 by LMRE and North Central Electric Cooperative of Attica in Seneca County. A consultant with the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association will assist the FESCO board.

FESCO shares cooperative management staff, accounting, billing, engineering, communications, community and member relations, and marketing departments. Since its formation, Bryant has served as the FESCO president.

Lorain-Medina serves 16,380 consumers with 1,536 miles of line in Lorain, Medina, Ashland, Huron, and Wayne counties.