Storm remnants set to impact Lorain County

Thunderstorms and potentially damaging winds are set to make their way into Lorain County over the next few days, courtesy of Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Remnants of the weakened storm, which made landfall Monday in Florida with winds reaching 45 miles per hour, will reach Lorain County sometime Wednesday, the National Weather Service predicts.

“A very moist airmass” will move north from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms earlier in the day, with heightened odds of thunder and lightning after 5 p.m., as well as wind gusts up to 26 mph. Storms will probably continue through the night, easing off around 2 a.m.

A hazardous weather outlook has been posted for all of the northern half of the state.

Rain and inclement weather will likely last throughout the day until 8 p.m., followed by an overnight reprieve.

More rain is forecast for the majority of Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service.

The good news: The storm will cool us off from 90-degree temperatures to the high 70s through the week.

This National Weather Service image shows the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto moving north from the Gulf of Mexico toward the Great Lakes.