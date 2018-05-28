Miller earns diploma and associate’s degree

Walking into your first college class as an 18-year-old can be daunting, so Wellington High School senior Annabella Miller decided to get it over and done with at 14.

She is set to receive an associate of arts degree from Lorain County Community College at the same time as her high school diploma, joining a select group of WHS students who’ve accomplished the feat.

“It was awkward at first in those classes, being so young,” Miller said. “The last two years I’ve been full-time at the college and taken one class at the high school. It hasn’t been too hard to balance it because most of my focus has been at the college.”

Miller will attend Ohio Wesleyan University later this year to study biology and theology with the goal of becoming a deacon.

“I plan to work toward a master’s of divinity and social work to be a deacon for the United Methodist Church,” she said. “A lot of people in my generation don’t go to church and they don’t really see God in a lot of things. So as a deacon it’s not so much standing at an altar and preaching, it’s more bridging the gap between the inside of a church and the outside world. It’s very important and interesting to me.”

“You only get once chance to be in high school,” said Miller. “If it’s your goal to be a high-schooler, do it. It’s OK to do that. I wasn’t good at being a high-schooler. I didn’t really like it, so I went to the college.

“You only have so much time to do things. I’ve saved thousands of dollars doing things like this. It was the best option for me but that can be different for everyone.”

Annabella Miller has earned her high school diploma and an associate of arts degree from Lorain County Community College. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_IMG_5636.jpg Annabella Miller has earned her high school diploma and an associate of arts degree from Lorain County Community College. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise