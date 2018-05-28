Weese racks up community service hours

The required 32 hours of community service required of Wellington High School graduates just weren’t enough for Brittany Weese.

Neither were 100 or 200 hours.

The graduating senior finished with 240 and it all started in junior high, when she pitched in at the Wellington Community Park concession stand.

“I had most of the hours done before my freshman year even started,” Weese said. “I was working at the concession stand at pretty much every baseball game during my eighth grade year. Then that summer I traveled to Michigan with my church youth group and got another 40 hours in.”

“Always talk to friends and family members to see if they need help with anything,” is her advice to classmates. “I just kept passing word along between immediate family members and even more distant family that I wanted to help out.”

Public service is set to continue on a larger scale for Weese. She will begin studying law enforcement this fall at Tiffin University with the hopes of becoming an FBI agent.

“Just watching ‘NCIS’ and playing Nancy Drew growing up really kept me interested in doing it for a career,” Weese said. “I’d love to become a field agent. It’s a big commitment but I have a lot of love and passion for it.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Brittany Weese will graduate from WHS with 240 hours of community service logged. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_IMG_5634.jpg Brittany Weese will graduate from WHS with 240 hours of community service logged. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise