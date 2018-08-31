Black River opens disc golf course

A nine-hole disc golf course was built this summer by the Black River Schools maintenance department and physical education teachers Tyler Dennis and Michael Nye.

It’s intended for use by young Pirates, and the community is welcome to use it outside of school hours and on weekends.

The course starts near the Black River Education Center entrance off County Road 40 and winds around the campus. It includes baskets but is not equipped with dedicated tee boxes at this time. However, Black River plans to eventually add signage in order to clearly identify direction and distance to each hole.

“The course was created as a way to introduce Black River students to the fun and excitement of the disc golf sport,” said Nye. “Disc golf has lifelong benefits for players of all ages and is a great opportunity for our students to try something new.”

One of the major draws to disc golf is that in most cases, it is free to play. Players need only golf discs and a course to enjoy the sport. The discs used, which are not the same as common flying discs, are available for purchase at sporting goods stores for as little as $8.

Modern disc golf began in the early 1960s and today there are more than 6,800 courses worldwide. Other nearby courses can be found at Findley State Park, Norwalk, Medina, and Wadsworth.

Black River asks those who plan to play on the new course to please be respectful of their campus and equipment as well as other groups that may be using the facilities.

Students and community members can now enjoy a nine-hole disc golf course on the Black River Schools campus. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_disc-golf.jpg Students and community members can now enjoy a nine-hole disc golf course on the Black River Schools campus. Courtesy photo