BOYS BASKETBALL: Joppeck steals the show


Wellington’s Ryan Whitaker puts up a shot past Keystone’s Jeremy Gerhardinger.


Brandon Orozco hits for three points against Keystone.


Colton Schmidt gets to the basket through tough traffic.


The Dukes’ Maxwell Joppeck puts in two points.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

After all even first half Friday, Wellington smothered the Keystone offense for a 61-37 win. The Dukes hoops stars allowed just seven points in the second half, with a two-point fourth period for the struggling Wildcats. Max Joppeck pulled down 21 points to lead all players, backed by Mason McClellan with 11.

