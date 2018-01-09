BOYS BASKETBALL: Joppeck steals the show

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
After all even first half Friday, Wellington smothered the Keystone offense for a 61-37 win. The Dukes hoops stars allowed just seven points in the second half, with a two-point fourth period for the struggling Wildcats. Max Joppeck pulled down 21 points to lead all players, backed by Mason McClellan with 11.
Wellington’s Ryan Whitaker puts up a shot past Keystone’s Jeremy Gerhardinger.
Brandon Orozco hits for three points against Keystone.
Colton Schmidt gets to the basket through tough traffic.
The Dukes’ Maxwell Joppeck puts in two points.