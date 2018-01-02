BOYS BASKETBALL: Comeback kings win Holiday Classic trophy

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Maxwell Joppeck’s free throws saved the night for the Dukes, tipping the final score 51-50 in favor of Wellington over John Hay in the Dan Grossman Allstate Insurance Holiday Classic. They put a cap on Joppeck’s outstanding 24-point performance against the Cleveland-based Hornets. Teammate Mason McClellan was also instrumental in sealing the win, nailing both a long ball and a layup in the final two minutes to help the Dukes recover from six points down.

Wellington’s Nathaniel Shelton shows off his vertical as he puts a shot up in this weekend’s nail-biter against John Hay.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/01/web1_WHSBoysBBallVsJohnHay-1-of-7-.jpg Wellington’s Nathaniel Shelton shows off his vertical as he puts a shot up in this weekend’s nail-biter against John Hay.

Ryan Whitaker takes the ball up on offense under pressure from John Hay’s Jesean Williams.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/01/web1_WHSBoysBBallVsJohnHay-2-of-7-.jpg Ryan Whitaker takes the ball up on offense under pressure from John Hay’s Jesean Williams.

Maxwell Joppeck heads into the paint against John Hay.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/01/web1_WHSBoysBBallVsJohnHay-4-of-7-.jpg Maxwell Joppeck heads into the paint against John Hay.

The Wellington Dukes boys basketball team poses with the trophy after their win over John Hay.