BOYS BASKETBALL: Comeback kings win Holiday Classic trophy

Maxwell Joppeck’s free throws saved the night for the Dukes, tipping the final score 51-50 in favor of Wellington over John Hay in the Dan Grossman Allstate Insurance Holiday Classic. They put a cap on Joppeck’s outstanding 24-point performance against the Cleveland-based Hornets. Teammate Mason McClellan was also instrumental in sealing the win, nailing both a long ball and a layup in the final two minutes to help the Dukes recover from six points down.
Wellington’s Nathaniel Shelton shows off his vertical as he puts a shot up in this weekend’s nail-biter against John Hay.
Ryan Whitaker takes the ball up on offense under pressure from John Hay’s Jesean Williams.
Maxwell Joppeck heads into the paint against John Hay.
The Wellington Dukes boys basketball team poses with the trophy after their win over John Hay.