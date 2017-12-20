BOYS BASKETBALL: Despite loss, Schmidt, Joppeck shine

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

A three-point loss to Clearview dogged the Dukes on Dec. 19. They fell 66-63. After leading the first and second periods, Wellington fell behind in the third, outscored 21-10 by the Clippers. Colton Schmidt had a standout night with 18 points and Max Joppeck had 17 more. Clearview’s Javon Todd pulled down 19 points.