BOYS BASKETBALL: Despite loss, Schmidt, Joppeck shine

A three-point loss to Clearview dogged the Dukes on Dec. 19. They fell 66-63. After leading the first and second periods, Wellington fell behind in the third, outscored 21-10 by the Clippers. Colton Schmidt had a standout night with 18 points and Max Joppeck had 17 more. Clearview’s Javon Todd pulled down 19 points.
Wellington’s Colton Schmidt gets two points at Clearview.
Nathaniel Shelton shoots over Clearview’s Josiah Hitchens for two points.
Maxwell Joppeck drives to the basket.
Mason McClellan hits a three point shot for the Dukes.