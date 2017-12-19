GIRLS BASKETBALL: 65-51 win shows team’s power

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Jalen Gibbs and Hope Diermyer delivered a one-two punch on the court Saturday, scording a combined 25 points for the Dukes girls. But it was Alexis Lehmkuhl who delivered the knockout with an 18-point performance on the night to lift Wellington to a 65-51 win over Clearview. Team scoring was important for the maroon and white, and field goals from Erin Frenk and Lexi Wright were crucial to countering top Clippers scorer Brandyce Smith, who led all players with 22 points.

Wellington’s Jalen Gibbs hits a jumper at Clearview as the Dukes girls outscored or tied the Clippers in every period.

Alexis Lehmkuhl gets two points on a fast break at Clearview.

Hope Diermyer steals the ball from Clearview’s Brandyce Smith.