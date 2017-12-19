Posted on by

BOYS BASKETBALL: ‘Cats top Pirates in close game


Black River’s Zach Hawley and Keystone’s Brody Kuhl chase a loose ball.


Brennan Scheck shoots a three-pointer at Keystone.


Pirates cheerleader Micayla Pluta tumbles during a timeout.


Caleb Poldruhi heads for the basket.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

After trailing 19-7 in the first period, the Black River boys had their work cut out for them Friday. River Wheeler had an outstanding showing, racking up 23 points, and Jonathon Herb notched 12. But Keystone proved too strong and walked away with a 65-60 victory. They capitalized on a 24-point performance by Wildcat Ethan Sokolski; Jeremy Gerhardinger had 14 and Brody Kuhl put up 13 points.

