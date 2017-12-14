BOYS BASKETBALL: 43-point blowout over Brookside

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
The Cardinals were shattered 76-33 by the Dukes on Dec. 12 in Patriot Athletic Conference play. Thank Max Joppeck and Brandon Orozco for that — they combined for 28 points and Mason McClellan added 12 more to the Wellington total. Brooklyn’s Isaiah Linder led his team with 12 points.
Wellington’s Ben Bliss goes on the run against Brooklyn.
Brandon Orozco gets two points for the Dukes off of a nice pass from Ben Bliss.
Nathaniel Shelton makes the floater over Brooklyn’s Yamil Rivera.