GIRLS BASKETBALL: Big night for Wellington shooters

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Four Dukes girls broke into double digits in last week’s showdown against the Black River Pirates. Alexis Lehmkuhl (14 points), Jalen Gibbs (13), Hope Diermyer (14), and Erin Frenk (17) ran the court in Wellington’s 67-39 runaway victory. The Pirates had trouble; Sarah Kozik was the top point-earner with nine. After doubling or trippling up on the Black River girls in the first three quarters, the Dukes played it cool in the fourth and rode in a Patriot Athletic Conference win.