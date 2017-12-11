BOYS BASKETBALL: Dukes crush it in second half

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

There was no stopping Max Joppeck on Friday as he racked up 21 points for Wellington on the way to a 65-47 win over Black River. Colton Schmidt took home 13 points and Brandon Orzco nailed 10 for the Dukes. Zach Hawley was the top shooter for the Pirates, putting up 19 points in the contest. Caleb Poldruhi netted 15 more. The score was tight at 27-25 going into halftime, but a 20-11 third quarter and 18-11 fourth secured the Wellington victory.