The Wellington Dukes started the boys basketball season Saturday night with a 68-41 win on the road at New London.

Wellington’s Colton Schmidt races up the floor after a steal at New London.

Maxwell Joppeck puts in two points over the Wildcats.

Ryan Whitacker runs the Dukes offense.

Nathaniel Shelton knocks down two points.