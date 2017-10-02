FOOTBALL: Campbell posts 5 TD’s in blowout win

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Black River’s Jacob Campbell dominated Keystone 48-14 on Friday, scoring five rushing touchdowns. He ended the night with 187 yards on 29 carries. Riley Gibbs had two more for the Pirates to drive up the score, totaling 115 yards on the night. Justin Able returned a 61-yard punt for a Wildcats TD early in the game and Dylan Naylor scored on a 62-yard run.