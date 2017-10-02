Posted on by

FOOTBALL: Campbell posts 5 TD’s in blowout win


Black River’s Jeff Owen brings down Keystone quarterback Justin Able.


Jake Campbell finds the end zone against Keystone.


Riley Gibbs gets around the corner at Keystone.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Black River’s Jacob Campbell dominated Keystone 48-14 on Friday, scoring five rushing touchdowns. He ended the night with 187 yards on 29 carries. Riley Gibbs had two more for the Pirates to drive up the score, totaling 115 yards on the night. Justin Able returned a 61-yard punt for a Wildcats TD early in the game and Dylan Naylor scored on a 62-yard run.

Black River’s Jeff Owen brings down Keystone quarterback Justin Able.
http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2017/10/web1_BlackRiverFootballAtKeystone-4-of-8-.jpgBlack River’s Jeff Owen brings down Keystone quarterback Justin Able.

Jake Campbell finds the end zone against Keystone.
http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2017/10/web1_BlackRiverFootballAtKeystone-8-of-8-.jpgJake Campbell finds the end zone against Keystone.

Riley Gibbs gets around the corner at Keystone.
http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2017/10/web1_BlackRiverFootballAtKeystone-7-of-8-.jpgRiley Gibbs gets around the corner at Keystone.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:08 pm |    

Salon Image finds new home, thanks community for aid after fire

Salon Image finds new home, thanks community for aid after fire
5:18 pm
Updated: 5:19 pm. |    

MIDNIGHT INFERNO AT HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FACTORY

MIDNIGHT INFERNO AT HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FACTORY
8:23 pm |    

Former LifeFlight coordinator chosen as new South Lorain County Ambulance District director

Former LifeFlight coordinator chosen as new South Lorain County Ambulance District director