BOYS SOCCER: Devils add Dukes to shutout streak

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
The Independence Blue Devils shut out Wellington 3-0 Saturday. Sam Belitz, Elek McDonald, and Seamus Kral scored goals for the visiting team, which has made a habit of shutting out opponents this season and is on a hot streak.
Wellington’s Cole McLean flicks the ball past an Independence defender.
Dukes keeper Stephen Del Campo blocks a shot.
Andrew Dooley clears the ball for the Wellington boys.
Wellington’s Josh Mitterling passes the ball outside against Independence.