BOYS SOCCER: Devils add Dukes to shutout streak


Wellington’s Cole McLean flicks the ball past an Independence defender.


Dukes keeper Stephen Del Campo blocks a shot.


Andrew Dooley clears the ball for the Wellington boys.


Wellington’s Josh Mitterling passes the ball outside against Independence.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Independence Blue Devils shut out Wellington 3-0 Saturday. Sam Belitz, Elek McDonald, and Seamus Kral scored goals for the visiting team, which has made a habit of shutting out opponents this season and is on a hot streak.

