GIRLS SOCCER: Horoschak wins the night

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
Victoria Horoschak scored both of Wellington’s goals for the 2-1 win Sept. 27 over Columbia. She had assists from Lauren Alley and Emma Horoschak. Dukes goalkeeper Makaylin Moore had four saves in the night game. Allison Bouscher scored for the Raiders.
Wellington’s Grace Dudziak prepares to chip the ball over the Raiders defense.
Allie Starner tracks down a through ball at Columbia.
Dukes keeper Makaylin Moore punts the ball out of the box.
Lauren Alley moves upfield with the ball.