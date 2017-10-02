Posted on by

GIRLS SOCCER: Horoschak wins the night


Wellington’s Grace Dudziak prepares to chip the ball over the Raiders defense.


Allie Starner tracks down a through ball at Columbia.


Dukes keeper Makaylin Moore punts the ball out of the box.


Lauren Alley moves upfield with the ball.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Victoria Horoschak scored both of Wellington’s goals for the 2-1 win Sept. 27 over Columbia. She had assists from Lauren Alley and Emma Horoschak. Dukes goalkeeper Makaylin Moore had four saves in the night game. Allison Bouscher scored for the Raiders.

