VOLLEYBALL: Dukes fall in straight sets

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
Erin Frenk had three aces and 10 kills for the Dukes on Sept. 28 in volleyball action, but Wellington lost to Oberlin 25-21, 25-21, 25-14. Bailey Wallace had seven aces for the Phoenix and Lauren Sands and Karissa Rankin combined for 14 kills.
Oberlin’s Kayliana Barbee hits the ball down the line for a point against Wellington.
Wellington’s Alexis Lehmkuhl hits the ball past the Oberlin defense for a point.
Liliana Pocock passes an Oberlin serve to a Dukes teammate.
Rachel Bremke serves for the Dukes.