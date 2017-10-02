Posted on by

VOLLEYBALL: Dukes fall in straight sets


Oberlin’s Kayliana Barbee hits the ball down the line for a point against Wellington.


Wellington’s Alexis Lehmkuhl hits the ball past the Oberlin defense for a point.


Liliana Pocock passes an Oberlin serve to a Dukes teammate.


Rachel Bremke serves for the Dukes.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Erin Frenk had three aces and 10 kills for the Dukes on Sept. 28 in volleyball action, but Wellington lost to Oberlin 25-21, 25-21, 25-14. Bailey Wallace had seven aces for the Phoenix and Lauren Sands and Karissa Rankin combined for 14 kills.

