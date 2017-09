Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Oberlin won a narrow 4-3 decision against Wellington on Monday. The Phoenix fell behind 2-0 in the first half, then tweaked their formation to generate more offensive pressure and went on a four-goal spree.

Wellington’s Cole McLean looks to keep the ball away from Oberlin’s Syncere Shahid.

McLean volleys the ball past the Oberlin defense.

Josh Mitterling puts in a solid pass for the Dukes.