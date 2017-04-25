Posted on by

BASEBALL: Wine pitches Pirates to 3-1 win


Wellington’s Randall Sizer makes a pitch at Black River.


Matt Norton throws across to first base.


Jarrett Foster tracks down a fly ball for the Pirates.


Wellington’s Ben Higgins gets the out at first.


Devon McLean lays down a successful bunt against the Dukes.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

In a pitcher’s duel last Friday, Black River’s Brandon Wine came out on top. He struck out nine for the win over Wellington, going the distance in seven innings on the mound. Randall Sizer had three strikeouts in four innings, allowing a hit and walking two in the 3-1 loss to the Pirates.

