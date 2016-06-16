Powder-puff girls

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
Wellington girls held a powder-puff football game fundraiser earlier this month. Seniors and sophomores teamed up to take down the juniors and freshmen.
Junior Amelia Dunwoodie throws a pass.
Senior Gabbie Weredebaugh throws a pass.
Senior Taylor Kendall defends a pass.
Senior Rachelle Brown rushes.
Senior Rachelle Brown and freshman Lauren Shibley fight for a pass.
The seniors and sophomores played against the juniors and freshmen.
