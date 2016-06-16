Posted on by

Powder-puff girls


Junior Amelia Dunwoodie throws a pass.

Junior Amelia Dunwoodie throws a pass.


Senior Gabbie Weredebaugh throws a pass.


Senior Taylor Kendall defends a pass.


Senior Rachelle Brown rushes.


Senior Rachelle Brown and freshman Lauren Shibley fight for a pass.


The seniors and sophomores played against the juniors and freshmen.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Wellington girls held a powder-puff football game fundraiser earlier this month. Seniors and sophomores teamed up to take down the juniors and freshmen.

