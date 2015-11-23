BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Wellington boys to start season against Oberlin

Consistency throughout the season is one of head coach Dan Gundert’s goals for the Wellington Dukes boys basketball team this year.

He spoke with us about prospects for the season after a preseason scrimmage against Vermilion.

“We’ve got 17 guys and I’d say one through 17 are working real hard,” Gundert said. “It took us a little while to get comfortable and I thought toward the end we played a lot better.”

The teams didn’t keep score but Gundert said it gave him an idea as to who may be playing on varsity and junior varsity squads.

“I thought some guys stepped up that we weren’t maybe expecting to. I also think we came a step further from last year in communication,” he said.

The scrimmage also highlighted areas where the team still needs work, including more attention to defense.

“I don’t think we were in the right position a lot of the time defensively,” Gundert said. “We’re a step slow on rotation and that’s one thing we’ve been doing this week as well as taking care of the basketball.”

He said turnovers plagued the team last year.

“We were 7-16 last year so we definitely want to be better at that,” the coach said. “We want to compete and get better every day and I think if we do those two things good things will happen for the Dukes.”

The team is light on upperclassmen with two seniors and three juniors.

“The majority of our players are young,” Gundert said. “We know we’re young but we’re not using that as an excuse because a lot of these guys have played varsity before.” Two freshman started the entire season last year.

Gundert said last year’s team started strong but sputtered out toward the end and it’s working to change that this year.

“We’re going to work on saving our legs and being fresher toward the end of the year,” he said. “We always talk about at some point in the season we’re going to hit some hard times or some tough things are going to come at us and we’ve got to be able to persevere through that.”

This is Gundert’s fifth year leading the Dukes as the head basketball coach.

The season officially starts at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Oberlin High School.

Kelsey Leyva can be reached at 440-647-3171 or @TWE_KelseyLeyva on Twitter.

Photos by Kelsey Leyva | Wellington Enterprise Sophomore Alex Fehlan takes a shot in one of the Dukes boys basketball team’s first practices of the season. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2015/11/web1_BoysBBall1.jpg Photos by Kelsey Leyva | Wellington Enterprise Sophomore Alex Fehlan takes a shot in one of the Dukes boys basketball team’s first practices of the season. Freshman Brandon Orozco dribbles two balls backward. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2015/11/web1_BoysBBall2.jpg Freshman Brandon Orozco dribbles two balls backward. Wellington basketball players run through ladders during practice. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2015/11/web1_BoysBBall3.jpg Wellington basketball players run through ladders during practice.