SOFTBALL: Runs stack up in 13-12 nail-biter

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
Everyone was holding their breath May 16 as the Black River girls eked out a 13-12 win over Clearview, hanging on despite a two-run final inning from the Clippers. McKenzie Hendershot was the winning pitcher, striking out four but allowing all 12 runs in the full seven-inning stretch on the mound. Kaitlyn Unangst led the offensive charge with five RBIs and three more base hits.
Black River’s McKenzie Hendershot gets a hit against Clearview.
Pirates seniors Kaitlyn Unangst, Grace Spencer, Shianne Wacker, and McKenzie Hendershot pose with coach Larry Toth after the win.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU