SOFTBALL: Runs stack up in 13-12 nail-biter

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Everyone was holding their breath May 16 as the Black River girls eked out a 13-12 win over Clearview, hanging on despite a two-run final inning from the Clippers. McKenzie Hendershot was the winning pitcher, striking out four but allowing all 12 runs in the full seven-inning stretch on the mound. Kaitlyn Unangst led the offensive charge with five RBIs and three more base hits.