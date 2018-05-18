Posted on by

SOFTBALL: Runs stack up in 13-12 nail-biter


Black River’s McKenzie Hendershot gets a hit against Clearview.

Pirates seniors Kaitlyn Unangst, Grace Spencer, Shianne Wacker, and McKenzie Hendershot pose with coach Larry Toth after the win.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Everyone was holding their breath May 16 as the Black River girls eked out a 13-12 win over Clearview, hanging on despite a two-run final inning from the Clippers. McKenzie Hendershot was the winning pitcher, striking out four but allowing all 12 runs in the full seven-inning stretch on the mound. Kaitlyn Unangst led the offensive charge with five RBIs and three more base hits.

