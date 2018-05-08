SOFTBALL: A Senior Night victory

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
Makaylin Moore had a home run and two RBIs in Friday’s 7-0 win over Brookside. Rianna Rosecrans and Amber Wetherbee recorded multiple hits and Allissa Boraggina had a double. Rosecrans was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in five innings.
Wellington’s Brooklinn Damiano slides into third base ahead of a Brookside tag.
Allissa Boraggina connects on a Cardinals pitch.
The Wellington softball seniors jump together before they play against Brookside.
