SOFTBALL: Out-hit by the Bucks

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Rianna Rosecrans had two hits and three RBIs for the Dukes on Monday, but Wellington still fell 9-3 to the Buckeyes in Patriot Athletic Conference play. Clare Mewhinney picked up the win for the Bucks on the mound, pitching seven innings without a strikeout and allowing nine hits.

The Dukes were seeded second in the Division III Northeast District bracket released Sunday. They will play the winner of Warrensville Heights and Beachwood at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8 at home.