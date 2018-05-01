SOFTBALL: Out-hit by the Bucks

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Rianna Rosecrans had two hits and three RBIs for the Dukes on Monday, but Wellington still fell 9-3 to the Buckeyes in Patriot Athletic Conference play. Clare Mewhinney picked up the win for the Bucks on the mound, pitching seven innings without a strikeout and allowing nine hits.

Wellington shortstop Allissa Boraggina flips the ball to second base, but not in time to get the out against Buckeye.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_WellingtonSoftballVsBuckeye-4-of-5-.jpg Wellington shortstop Allissa Boraggina flips the ball to second base, but not in time to get the out against Buckeye.

Brooklinn Damiano gets a hit for the Dukes girls.