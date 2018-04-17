Speedsters demons tear up the track

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Black River hosted a track meet this past week and Patriot Athletic Conference teams including Wellington and Oberlin jumped into the fray. Enjoy these photos of local athletes!

Wellington’s Allie Starner laughs as she finishes the girls 4×200 relay.

Black River’s Hannah White rounds the corner in the 4×200 race.

Wellington’s Andrew Dooley heads for the finish ahead of an Oberlin runner in the boys 4×200 relay at Black River.

The Pirates’ Zach Hawley heads for the finish line in the 200-meter race.