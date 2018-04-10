‘Cats blast Black River 27-0

Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Black River’s McKenzie Hendershot sends a pitch to the plate at Keystone. The Pirates girls went up against Patriot Athletic Conference juggernaut Keystone on Monday and were decimated 27-0. Sydney Campbell was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts in five innings on the mound. Madi Nunez had six RBIs and a home run while Autumn Acord had five RBIs and a pair of doubles for the Wildcats. That’s definitely a high-scoring game, but here’s some trivia: The all-time OHSAA record for team runs scored in a single game is 57, held by both Alexandria Twin Valley South (2002) and Defiance (1978).