SOFTBALL: Batter up! Wellington rules 13-0

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Makaylin Moore led the hit parade Friday with a home run and five RBIs as the Dukes girls crushed Clearview 13-0. Rianna Rosecrans was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in five innings, and as a batter added a double and a homer to her name. Hope Diermyer and Kendal Brasee each posted two RBIs.

Wellington’s Kendal Brasee puts down a sacrifice bunt to move a runner at Clearview.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_WellingtonSoftballAtClearview-2-of-7-.jpg Wellington’s Kendal Brasee puts down a sacrifice bunt to move a runner at Clearview.

Makaylin Moore fires the ball to first base in hopes of stopping the Clippers’ advance.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_WellingtonSoftballAtClearview-7-of-7-.jpg Makaylin Moore fires the ball to first base in hopes of stopping the Clippers’ advance.

Amber Wetherbee lays down a bunt as the Dukes rack up 13 runs.