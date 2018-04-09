SOFTBALL: Batter up! Wellington rules 13-0

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
Makaylin Moore led the hit parade Friday with a home run and five RBIs as the Dukes girls crushed Clearview 13-0. Rianna Rosecrans was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in five innings, and as a batter added a double and a homer to her name. Hope Diermyer and Kendal Brasee each posted two RBIs.
Wellington’s Kendal Brasee puts down a sacrifice bunt to move a runner at Clearview.
Makaylin Moore fires the ball to first base in hopes of stopping the Clippers’ advance.
Amber Wetherbee lays down a bunt as the Dukes rack up 13 runs.
