SOFTBALL: 12-point blowout for Dukes

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Dukes pitcher Rianna Rosecrans recorded a win Monday, helping to lift Wellington in a 17-5 offensive showcase over the Black River Pirates.

Black River’s Sydney Simonson gets the tag on Wellington’s Payton Regal at third base.

Rianna Rosecrans makes a pitch for the Dukes against Black River.

Sydney Simonson, Kaitlyn Unangst and Greenlee Kostecki say hello from the Black River outfield before the start of an inning against Wellington.