A flurry of hoops awards for WHS

A basketball season full of impressive accomplishments by both Wellington High School varsity squads has garnered a number of accolades.

Dan Gundert and Nathan Morris, who coach the boys and girls respectively, each took home district Coach of the Year honors after leading their teams to a combined 38 wins.

The girls finished 19-3 and came up just short in the Division III district semifinal against Elyria Catholic while the boys went 19-5 and also fell in the district semifinal.

Max Joppeck, who now owns the WHS career scoring record, was named second team All-State.

Alexis Lehmkuhl and Jalen Gibbs earned first team nods in the Patriot Athletic Conference with Erin Frenk and Hope Diermyer picking up spots on the second team. Lexi Wright also picked up an honorable mention in the PAC.

An undefeated PAC record was the first unblemished conference mark for the girls in 30 years, which also spelled a PAC championship. The girls also recorded their 500th win as a program.

The boys set a school record with 15 consecutive home wins, went undefeated at home for the third time in school history, and won the Dan Gossman Holiday Classic tournament for the first time ever.

Great job, Dukes!

