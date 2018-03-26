Hey now, you’re an All-Star

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
Considering their amazing season, it’s no surprise the Wellington Dukes flooded the court Sunday at the Lorain County All-Star basketball game in North Ridgeville. Enjoy these photos of the maroon and white in action.
Wellington’s Maxwell Joppeck gets two points past Avon Lake’s Jordan Ball in the senior All-Stars game.
Brandon Orozco takes a shot during the three-point shootout contest.
Colton Schmidt gets two points in the senior All-Stars game.
Wellington’s Noah Diermyer gets two points during the Rising Stars game.
