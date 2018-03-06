BOYS BASKETBALL: The end of a stellar season

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

An historic run came to an end Monday for the Wellington Dukes, who for the first time in school history were seeded first in the OHSAA tournament. The boys fell 72-57 to the fourth-seeded Manchester Panthers in the District III semifinal in Wooster. Maxwell Joppeck notched 23 points for Wellington but met his match in JoJo France, who put up 24; Panthers teammates Van Wallbrown and Nick Beans added 17 points apiece. The loss put an end to a 19-win season characterized by an undefeated record at home — only the third time in school history the Dukes have accomplished that feat.