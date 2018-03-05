BOYS BASKETBALL: Loudonville down, Manchester is next

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Noah Diermyer stepped up with 28 points Friday as Dukes star and team point-leader Max Joppeck sat out most of the night on fouls. Diermyer rallied the first-seeded Wellington boys to a 67-50 finish at home over Loudonville in the Division III sectional tournament. While Loudonville’s Logan Fisher was a threat — he racked up 24 points on the night — the Dukes defense controlled the floor in the fourth quarter. Wellington advances Monday to face fourth-seeded Manchester.

Wellington’s Colton Schmidt gets two points against Loudonville. He finished the night with nine.

Maxwell Joppeck steals a Loudonville pass. He had eight points but sat out most of the night on fouls.

Noah Diermyer shows a little excitement after he hits a half court shot to close out the third quarter.

Wellington’s Ryan Whitaker gets a basket while covered by Loudonville’s Garrett Fry.