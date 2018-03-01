GIRLS BASKETBALL: End of whirlwind Dukes season

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

After triumphing 51-40 over Independence, the fourth-seeded Wellington girls fell to first place Elyria Catholic, 35-22, in a defensive face-off Feb. 28 in North Ridgeville. The loss ended the Dukes’ playoff hopes as the Panthers went on to face Lutheran West for the district title.

Wellington’s Hope Diermyer scores the game’s first two points off of a long pass from Jalen Gibbs.

Jalen Gibbs tries to get past Elyria Catholic’s Regan Schill.

Alexis Lehmkuhl gets fouled in the paint against Elyria Catholic.

Lexi Wright connects from distance to add to the Wellington tally.